Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day

A Limpopo man, arrested for threatening his girlfriend, murdered her just hours after he was released on bail.

Limpopo police said 40-year-old Mmapula Maria Letsoalo had opened a case of intimidation against 47-year-old Matome Shadrack Matlakala, after he allegedly threatened to shoot her.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The pair apparently got into a heated argument and the man thereafter threatened to shoot the woman with his firearm. The suspect was arrested and charged on Sunday, but was released on bail hours later.”

He said the suspect went to the victim's home in Ga-Kgole Village at about 11.30am and shot her dead and then drove off.

The man reportedly committed suicide after the incident.

“He was later found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in the next village of Ga-Makanye. The firearm used in the commission of the crime was found next to his lifeless body,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe appealed to couples experiencing domestic-related issues to seek professional help instead of resorting to violence.

She ordered an internal probe into the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspect's immediate release on bail by the prosecutor.

“Cases of murder and inquest were opened and police investigations continue,” said Mojapelo.

