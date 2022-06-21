Life’s not just a laugh for Ayabonga Kekana

Content creator Ayabonga Kekana, who has become well known as the “Xhosa men association spokesperson” intends using his comedy skits to create a society that tackles social ills head on.



The Richmond Hill resident and SABC news host for a current affairs show on Tru FM, has amassed 50,300 followers on TikTok with a total of 1.8 million views on his page and 43,272 followers on Facebook..