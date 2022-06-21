×

News

Life’s not just a laugh for Ayabonga Kekana

Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
21 June 2022

Content creator Ayabonga Kekana, who has become well known as the “Xhosa men association spokesperson” intends using his comedy skits to create a society that tackles social ills head on.

The Richmond Hill resident and SABC news host for a current affairs show on Tru FM, has amassed 50,300 followers on TikTok with a total of 1.8 million views on his page and 43,272 followers on Facebook..

