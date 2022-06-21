Covid-19
If this leak is anything to go by, you’ll soon be unmasking and basking in stadiums
Masks and limits on gatherings should go, according to a leaked memo by health minister Joe Phaahla
A leaked memo shows minister of health Joe Phaahla has called for an end to all remaining Covid-19 restrictions, including mask wearing.
Sister newspaper Business Day received confirmation of the document’s authenticity and many support Phaahla’s proposal ahead of a President’s Coordinating Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa...
