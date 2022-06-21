Durban man arrested for allegedly raping teen granddaughter
A Durban grandfather will appear in court on Thursday for allegedly raping his granddaughter over a period of five years.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the 73-year-old Inanda man was arrested on Monday.
Ngcobo said the 17-year-old had been living with the man after her mother passed away.
“She alleges that her grandfather started raping her from January 1 2017 until May 31 2022. The matter was reported to Inanda SAPS yesterday and was assigned to the Inanda FCS for further investigation. Police officers immediately arrested the suspect.”
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza commended the swift action of the police.
Khoza said family members had reported the matter to police and that the girl had fallen pregnant.
“It is disgusting that people who are supposed to protect children in our communities are the ones who abuse them,” she said.
“We hope that police will get to the bottom of this whole thing and we believe that a number of children may have fallen victim to his nefarious activities.”
Khoza dispatched social workers to place the girl at a place of safety.
TimesLIVE
