Cold meats back on shelves at Gelvandale supermarket

By Riaan Marais -

A Gelvandale supermarket has heard the outcry from its local community and residents will be relieved to know they can once again find their non-Halal meats in the fridges of their nearest SPAR.



And while the community might have been appeased by the decision, the Islamic Council of SA has indicated that it will be looking into the matter...