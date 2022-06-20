Workers return to controversial River Club site in Cape Town
Temporary measure pending a court appeal
Workers will this week return to the River Club construction site in Cape Town to perform “critical remedial and protective" work required to stop the site falling into disrepair, the development company said on Monday.
Construction on the partially built site was halted earlier this year after a successful court interdict brought by groups opposed to the controversial development, which was slated to accommodate Amazon’s Africa head office.
However, remedial work is allowed to prevent damage to the partially constructed building, the developers said in their press release.
Rehabilitation of riverine areas surrounding the property began last month “to mitigate any pubic health, environment and safety risks in the current rainy season”, said Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT) spokesperson James Tannenberger.
“Critically, this will mean some workers will be able to start earning an income again, after 750 workers were sent home when the interdict to stop construction on the site came into effect on March 18 2022.
“Increased activity on the site will also help deter potential invasions by criminal or anti-social elements. This has become a real risk following the recent attempt on June 10 by a group of around 70 people who tried to unlawfully gain access to the project site.”
The interdict ruling is before the Supreme Court of Appeal.
LLPT insisted the project is in the best interests of Cape Town residents, in terms of economic development and restorative justice.
However, objectors claimed there was not enough prior consultation with affected parties, notably heritage stakeholders with historical links to the site on the banks of the Liesbeek River, once a “frontier zone” separating colonial settlers and Khoi Khoi pastoralists.
The developers said their project will afford Khoi descendants “a meaningful opportunity to memorialise and celebrate their cultural heritage”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.