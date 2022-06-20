Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa, Zondo to come clean on state capture report 'timing' meeting

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo come clean about their discussions that led to another postponement of the release of the state capture commission's final report.

Steenhuisen insisted it was improper and tantamount to undue interference for Ramaphosa to discuss the postponement of release dates with Zondo, the commission's chairperson.

“I call on President Ramaphosa and judge Zondo to take the country into their confidence and issue statements explaining the nature of their meeting, who initiated it and why it was permitted to go ahead, given the evident conflict this presents with the principles of independence and justice,” said Steenhuisen.

This comes after another postponement of the release of the final instalment of the much-anticipated report. After Zondo's failure to meet the June 15 deadline to hand over the report to Ramaphosa as per a high court order, he last week promised to do so by June 19, with the presidency committing to issue the report for public consumption a day later.

However, on Monday the commission and the presidency announced the new date was June 22.