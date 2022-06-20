JUST IN | Stage 2 load-shedding from Monday evening

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Monday.

The announcement was made on Monday, just hours after the power utility said it was fighting to keep the lights on.

In a statement, Eskom said load-shedding would begin at 5pm and end at 10pm.

“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented every evening at the same time until Thursday night,” it said.

