JUST IN | Stage 2 load-shedding from Monday evening

Eskom announces that outages will continue until Thursday night
Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Monday.
The announcement was made on Monday, just hours after the power utility said it was fighting to keep the lights on.
In a statement, Eskom said load-shedding would begin at 5pm and end at 10pm.
“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented every evening at the same time until Thursday night,” it said.
