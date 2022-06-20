×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

JUST IN | Stage 2 load-shedding from Monday evening

Eskom announces that outages will continue until Thursday night

Graeme Hosken
Senior reporter
20 June 2022
Get the candles and gas heaters out, stage 2 load-shedding begins tonight. Stock photo.
Get the candles and gas heaters out, stage 2 load-shedding begins tonight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Monday.

The announcement was made on Monday, just hours after the power utility said it was fighting to keep the lights on.

In a statement, Eskom said load-shedding would begin at 5pm and end at 10pm.

“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented every evening at the same time until Thursday night,” it said.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows woman being beaten
Playful sightings as polluted river clears up

Most Read