Sisters convicted of performing illegal abortions back in court

By Devon Koen -

A registered clinical nurse and her sister, who were convicted in May on a slew of charges related to performing illegal abortions, will learn their fate in August.



Lulama Cabela, 36, and Babalwa Cabela, 50, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha regional court, where their sentencing proceedings were postponed because the magistrate presiding over the matter was not available on Monday...