Sewage and water leaks flow unchecked in parts of New Brighton
As day zero looms in drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay, some of the city’s residents have been battling with water leaks and blocked and leaking sewerage pipes for months, with no assistance from the municipality.
After following up on several complaints from the New Brighton community, Ward 17 councillor Ludwe Mnyandu sits with a bunch of reference numbers, but no resolution...
