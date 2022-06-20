KwaDwesi woman with dementia missing since Thursday

A 73-year-old dementia sufferer from KwaDwesi has been missing since Thursday morning.

Nontsikelelo Ngqina left her home in Mvethi street unnoticed at about 7am wearing a light brown jacket.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a missing person case was opened at the KwaDesi police station on Thursday evening.

Beetge has urged any person that could assist police in locating Ngqina to contact detective Captain Shepard at 071-362-8707.

