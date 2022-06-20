×

News

KwaDwesi woman with dementia missing since Thursday

By Herald reporter - 20 June 2022
KwaDwesi resident Nontsikelelo Ngqina has been missing since June 16.
MISSING: KwaDwesi resident Nontsikelelo Ngqina has been missing since June 16.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 73-year-old dementia sufferer from KwaDwesi has been missing since Thursday morning.

Nontsikelelo Ngqina left her home in Mvethi street unnoticed at about  7am wearing a light brown jacket.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a missing person case was opened at the KwaDesi police station on Thursday evening.

Beetge has urged any person that could assist police in locating Ngqina to contact detective Captain Shepard at 071-362-8707.

