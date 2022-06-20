WATCH | CCTV footage shows Gqeberha woman being beaten

Suspect arrested after 25-year-old bashed during heated altercation

Devon Koen

Court reporter



Disturbing CCTV footage has emerged of a young woman being beaten, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend’s father.



The incident took place just after 8am on Wednesday at a North End business premises where the 25-year-old woman works...