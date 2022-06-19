Ronald Lamola not willing to 'wait his turn' in the ANC leadership queue

However, he said, there were many ANC “young lions” who have waited in perpetuity for their turn, including Fikile Mbalula and Malusi Gigaba, and who may not even have a chance to make it to the higher echelons of power in the party.

Lamola told those gathered at the ANC-organised event he was not willing to do that.

“If you are told that you are skipping the queue, the organisation is losing a good energy and a good resource because you can wait forever in that queue,” Lamola said.

“We are also told that we must wait in this queue. It means that we are going to wait forever because all those that came before us are still waiting in that queue and there is no hope that they will one day make it to the other line.”

Lamola also hit back at EFF leader Julius Malema who earlier this year said the minister was jumping the leadership queue as there was a generation of Youth League leaders who came before him who should be vying for positions in the ANC top six before he can start considering it.

“So we must refuse to be told to wait even by the opposition because the opposition, like the EFF, when they tell us to wait it is so that the ANC does not have access to the most immediate resource — young and energetic, educated and orientated in the social class of our people,” Lamola said.