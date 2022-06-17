WATCH | Gift of the Givers strikes water in Nelson Mandela Bay

Big businesses are opening their wallets to Gift of the Givers to help ease the water-supply crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The cash injection came as the non-government organisation struck water at Alpha Primary School, in Gelvandale, on Thursday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has also committed to share its plans and resources and co-ordinate its efforts to address the metro’s water emergency with Gift of the Givers.

Alpha Primary is the first of 10 sites across the Bay earmarked for a borehole.

“We struck water at 180m. Deeper drilling continues,” the Gift of the Givers foundation said on its Facebook page.

Alpha Primary principal Dr Charlotte Hendricks said the school body was “very grateful for the blessing”.

Earlier this week, Sunfoil, the maker of Sunflower oil, donated R5m for emergency water relief in Gqeberha to the disaster relief non-governmental organisation.

The donation was made after a passing conversation between Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman and the Moosa family at an industry function on June 10.

The family owns the Willowton Group, owner of the Sunfoil brand.

When it became apparent that Gift of the Givers planned to send borehole equipment to the city, a commitment was made by the company owners.

“The speed, commitment and passion of both parties to provide help where it is desperately needed is a wonderful testament to the values of the Willowton Group and underscores the generosity that we South Africans have at our core,” Sooliman said.