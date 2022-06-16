Push to hike Nelson Mandela Bay water tariffs

Mayoral committee green-lights proposal to be debated by council next week

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Tougher water tariffs are in the pipeline for Nelson Mandela Bay ratepayers as the municipality gears up to try to move to its steepest rate again, which if approved will hit the pockets of water wasters the hardest.



The latest bid to enforce the highest water tariffs was given the green light by the mayoral committee on Wednesday, as dam levels continued to linger at alarmingly low levels...