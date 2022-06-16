Post claiming Bay water collection site taps stolen was fake news

By Michael Kimberley -

A Facebook post by a DA councillor that taps were stolen at a water collection point near the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport has been labelled as “fake news”.



The city’s multisectoral joint operations crisis (JOC) spokesperson, Luvuyo Bangazi, said it was disappointing and regrettable that a councillor shared unsubstantiated reports...