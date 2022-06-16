Bethelsdorp daycare centre destroyed by vandals

By Roslyn Baatjies -

When Ammarentia Nel’s mother, Sheila Petrus, retired 16 years ago her dream was to start a daycare centre for single mothers whose young children had nowhere to go when they went to work.



Petrus started the creche in her home with five young children attending daily, but Nel never thought she would move the creche back to their home in Frolick Crescent, Bethelsdorp Extension 21 after vandals wreaked havoc at the municipal building she had used for the creche since 2019...