Nelson Mandela Bay unlocks R33m to avert Day Zero

National water minister’s intervention plan approved at heated council meeting

By Siyamtanda Capa -

A plan to prevent taps from running dry across swathes of Nelson Mandela Bay by diverting millions of rand in budgeted funds and roping in outside experts was approved during a heated virtual council meeting on Tuesday.



The council gave the green light to a proposal to “reprioritise” the 2021/2022 water budget — unlocking about R33m to be used to address the city’s water crisis...