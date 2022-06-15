‘Husband’ of trafficked teenager convicted of rape
Elderly Bay man, his sister and girl’s uncle guilty of human trafficking
More than four years being arrested in connection with the forced marriage of a mentally challenged teenager, her former 65-year-old “husband” has been convicted on two counts of rape and two of human trafficking...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.