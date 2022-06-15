Do I have flu or Covid-19?

“If you miss a flu diagnosis it is not too bad, but if you miss a Covid-19 diagnosis it can be catastrophic. If that person goes out and infects someone with comorbidities, they could die. I test anyone with symptoms suggestive of Covid-19.”

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recommends getting both the Covid-19 and flu vaccines. These vaccines should be given at least 14 days apart.

It said vaccinations for both significantly reduce the severity of the virus in the case of infection.

“Influenza, commonly known as flu, kills about 11,500 people every year. Getting the flu vaccine can reduce the chances of severe illness and hospitalisation,” said the NICD.