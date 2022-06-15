×

News

Car wash ‘accident’ leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
15 June 2022
A man is being airlifted to hospital after a driver accidentally drove over him at a Ballito carwash.
Image: MediResponse

Medi Response said advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the scene “where a vehicle has accidentally driven over a person at a local car wash”.

“Paramedics are working to stabilise the critically injured man.

“Due to the nature of the injuries, the Air Mercy Services emergency medical helicopter has been dispatched to airlift the man.

“He will be flown to a specialist hospital to a team of awaiting surgeons.”

TimesLIVE

 

