Car wash ‘accident’ leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man has been critically injured after a motorist “accidentally” drove over him at a car wash in Ballito, north of Durban on Wednesday.

Medi Response said advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the scene “where a vehicle has accidentally driven over a person at a local car wash”.

“Paramedics are working to stabilise the critically injured man.

“Due to the nature of the injuries, the Air Mercy Services emergency medical helicopter has been dispatched to airlift the man.

“He will be flown to a specialist hospital to a team of awaiting surgeons.”

TimesLIVE