Two arrested for illegal drugs, weapons

Cocaine, cash and weapons were some of the items which saw two men arrested in separate incidents just hours apart.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that in the first incident on Monday, Bethelsdorp police and anti-gang unit members had arrested a 20-year-old man for possession of an illegal firearm.

“At about 2pm, anti-gang unit members acted on information about a person seated in a white Suzuki Swift vehicle in Eucomus Street, Extension 32, allegedly in possession of a firearm.

“On seeing the police, the suspect started to run. SAPS Bethelsdorp members assisted in the foot chase and apprehended the suspect.”

Naidu said a Star 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off and 15 rounds of ammunition had been found on him and confiscated.

In the other, unrelated incident on Monday night, anti-gang unit members arrested a 28-year-old man at a house in Flanagan Street, Kariega, for allegedly dealing in drugs.

“At about 10.15pm, members acted on information and searched the house.

“A total of 261 Mandrax tablets, two packets of cocaine, two cellphones, a scale and some cash were seized,” Naidu said.

“The estimated value of the confiscated drugs is R20,700.”

Both suspects would appear in court soon, she said.

HeraldLIVE