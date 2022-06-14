Mother charged with murder of her son granted R5,000 bail

The Nigel magistrate’s court on Monday granted bail of R5,000 to a 37-year-old woman from Dunnottar near Springs who is accused of killing her 16-year-old son by giving him poison.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the woman allegedly also tried to kill her seven-year-old daughter.

“It is alleged that on June 6 2022, the mother poisoned her two children, a seven-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, after she was scammed [of] a large amount of money,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

It is alleged that after giving them poison she drove with them towards the Free State and when they got to Frankfort, the children started getting sick. She took them to the nearest hospital.

Upon arrival at hospital the boy died. His younger sister was admitted and had been in the intensive care unit since then.

“When the doctor realised that the children were poisoned he called the police who interviewed the accused.”

The accused allegedly admitted to poisoning the children because she was scammed of a large amount of money and had no means to take care of the children or to pay school fees.

The woman was arrested and transferred to Nigel where the offence took place.

“When police went to her place, a Tupperware container containing poison was found in the kitchen.”

Mahanjana said the woman told the court she intended to plead not guilty to the charges.

The matter was adjourned until August 24 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE