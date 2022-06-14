Laughter gives Kariega funnyman wings, pal
A small-town comedian is blowing up on social media, amassing tens of thousands of followers and going viral with almost everything he posts...
A small-town comedian is blowing up on social media, amassing tens of thousands of followers and going viral with almost everything he posts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.