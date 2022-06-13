Urgent appeal to western Joburgers to reduce water usage

A major leak in one of the main water lines supplying the Eikenhof pump station has resulted in a huge reduction in water to the Crosby, Brixton and Hurst Hill reservoirs.

Joburg Water has put out an appeal to residents in the affected suburbs, spanning most western parts of the city, to reduce water usage until the situation has been managed.

Crosby Reservoir services Riverlea and extensions, Wibsy Dip, Longdale and extensions, Croesus, Industria and extensions, Industria West, Bosmont and Langlaagte.

Brixton Reservoir and Tower feed Langlaagte North, Mayfair West, Mayfair and extensions, Pageview and extensions, Vrededorp, Vredepark, Jan Hofmeyr, Auckland Park and extensions, Hursthill, Cottesloe, Sunnyside, Braamfontein and the SABC.

Hursthill Reservoirs 1 and 2 serve Parktown and extensions, Melville and extensions, Parkview, Westcliff, Emmarentia, Greenside and extensions, Rooseveldt Park, Montgomery Park, Albertville, Albertskroon, Greymont and extensions, Newlands, Triomf, Westdene, Martindale, Montclare, Westbury and extensions, Coronationville, Claremont, Paarlshoop and extensions, Homestead Park, Mayfair, Crown and extensions, Amalgam, Crown North, Selby and extensions, Crown City and extensions, City West, Fordsburg and Burgersdorp.