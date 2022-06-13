Metro cleanup campaign moves to Motherwell

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s new cleaning and greening project has turned its focus to Motherwell, where illegal dumping sites in all nine wards are being cleared and developed.

On Monday, the municipality and its partners cleaned the illegal dumping site in NU12 next to Mfesane High School in Ward 54, through the programme aimed at eradicating illegal dumping across the Bay.

On the other side of the metro, Action SA organised a cleanup of their own in KwaNobuhle.

Ward 54 councillor Lunga Minyayo urged all residents to work together to tackle the waste management crisis.

“We are very happy that this programme is in our ward today for at least two days,” he said.

“Part of this programme is to make sure that we also educate our people, from the young to the old, to change the way they see and handle waste.”