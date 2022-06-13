Metro cleanup campaign moves to Motherwell
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s new cleaning and greening project has turned its focus to Motherwell, where illegal dumping sites in all nine wards are being cleared and developed.
On Monday, the municipality and its partners cleaned the illegal dumping site in NU12 next to Mfesane High School in Ward 54, through the programme aimed at eradicating illegal dumping across the Bay.
On the other side of the metro, Action SA organised a cleanup of their own in KwaNobuhle.
Ward 54 councillor Lunga Minyayo urged all residents to work together to tackle the waste management crisis.
“We are very happy that this programme is in our ward today for at least two days,” he said.
“Part of this programme is to make sure that we also educate our people, from the young to the old, to change the way they see and handle waste.”
Public health portfolio head Thsonono Buyeye encouraged residents to join the cleanup campaigns and take ownership of their spaces.
“Since we launched the programme in Wells Estate and Kwazakhele recently, it has been going well,” he said.
“Residents are supporting it and they seem keen to work with us to turn the situation around.
“Later this week we will be working in Ward 55, which is also in Motherwell, and progressing to other areas from there.
“The education part of the programme is critical as we need changed behaviour after we have left, otherwise the programme will not be sustainable.”
Action SA’s Kariega campaign manager, Nathan Swarts, said the refuse they collected had been carted to the municipal offices at the town hall to highlight the fact that refuse removal in the area was erratic and unreliable.
“The support was good for this morning’s cleanup and this is something we will continue to do for the foreseeable future to tackle the issue,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.