Man convicted of money laundering must pay back R300,000

A 45-year-old man will have to spend almost a decade paying back more than R300,000 after he was convicted on charges of money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Maxwell Mbambaza was sentenced in Gqeberha’s regional court on Friday, where he also received three years’ correctional supervision plus five years wholly suspended provided he does not commit the same offence again.

He was further ordered to pay R30,000 before July 7, and thereafter R3,000 on the first day of every month until the money is paid up.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said during December 2014, the complainant’s banking credentials were unlawfully accessed and funds were electronically transferred to undeserving beneficiaries.

Between December 12 and 17 2014, two transactions of R310,000 were unlawfully made into Mbambaza’s bank account.

A sum of R140,000 was unlawfully transferred into the bank account of Mbambaza’s co-accused, Lulama Shwempe, the same month.

Shwempe was sentenced on March 28 to three years correctional supervision.

Mgolodela said the account holders discovered the unlawful transactions and lodged a complaint with their bank.

The matter was then reported to the Hawks for investigation.

“The team’s investigation revealed that Gladman Jayiya connived with his bank official friend, Theodore Hena, to orchestrate the transactions so that they could get a lion’s share from the proceeds of the criminal activities,” Mgolodela said.

The name of the bank was not revealed.

All four accused were arrested between June 8 2015 and March 22 2016. They were convicted on February 18 2022.

Jayiya and Hena’s trial was postponed to June 21.

