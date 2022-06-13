KZN health department dismisses fake ‘learnership’ programme paying up to 20k a month

The health department in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed as fake a poster making the rounds online about a nursing training programme.

The poster targeted unemployed youth 18 years or older and promises to offer them nursing training.

“[The] department of health is looking for 150,000 unemployed youths to be trained as nurses. Successful candidates will be prepared to be permanently after training,” reads the poster, which promises monthly stipends of R7,000 to R20,000.