Kariega dog unit nabs armed robbery suspect

Kariega’s K-9 unit sniffed out and arrested a 24-year-old armed robbery suspect.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident had taken place at 7.15pm on Sunday.

“It is alleged that five male suspects entered a supermarket in Durban Street, Kariega, and pointed the firearms at staff members.

“The suspects demanded cash and took groceries, cellphones and a laptop.

“Private security officials and Uitenhage K9 members arrived, saw the suspects and gave chase.

“K9 members managed to apprehend one 24-year-old male, with the assistance of Razor, in Uys Street.”

Several allegedly stolen items were found in his possession.

The search for the other four suspects is continuing..

The arrested man is due to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of armed robbery.

HeraldLIVE