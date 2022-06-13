Jack demands answers on MBDA chief’s departure
Economic development portfolio head and AIM councillor Mkhuseli Jack has demanded to know the details surrounding the departure of Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive Ashraf Adam. ..
Economic development portfolio head and AIM councillor Mkhuseli Jack has demanded to know the details surrounding the departure of Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive Ashraf Adam. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.