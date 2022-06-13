Citizens of the Year awards to honour memory of sister Ethel
The prestigious The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year awards will return for the 31st round — this time with a new special award in honour of the late humanitarian sister Ethel Normoyle.
Entries for the annual awards open on Monday and Bay residents are encouraged to nominate themselves or individuals and organisations that selflessly serve their communities...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.