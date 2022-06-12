Protesting truckers blockade busy Markman intersection

Police in Gqeberha have advised motorists to avoid the intersection of Jijana Street and Addo Road in the Markman industrial area because of a blockade by protesting truck drivers.

Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the truck drivers had used their trucks to close off the roads at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

“About 22 trucks are involved in the blockade.

“The group responsible for the blockade is the All Truck Drivers Foundation and [the protest] has to do with [their] ongoing grievance relating to the employment of foreign nationals as truck drivers,” she said.

Public order policing, K9 and anti-gang unit members and the Swartkops police were in attendance, along with provincial traffic and metro police, Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE