×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Protesting truckers blockade busy Markman intersection

By Herald Reporter - 12 June 2022
Motorists travelling in Markman, Gqeberha, have been advised to find alternative routes because of a truckers’ protest at a busy intersection in the area
NO GO: Motorists travelling in Markman, Gqeberha, have been advised to find alternative routes because of a truckers’ protest at a busy intersection in the area
Image: SUPPLIED

Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the truck drivers had used their trucks to close off the roads at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

“About 22 trucks are involved in the blockade.

“The group responsible for the blockade is the All Truck Drivers Foundation and [the protest] has to do with [their] ongoing grievance relating to the employment of foreign nationals as truck drivers,” she said.

Public order policing, K9 and anti-gang unit members and the Swartkops police were in attendance, along with provincial traffic and metro police, Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read