Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims

The court overturned the commissioner’s decision this month. According to its judgment, Greenway designed the claims so that she could approve them instead of her boss.

Greenway and Nedbank agreed at the arbitration hearing that though “the claims were submitted under Mrs Booth’s name, they were [Greenway’s] claims. [Greenway] had a discussion with Mrs Booth to submit the claims under her (Mrs Booth’s) own name.

“Mrs Booth was [Greenway’s] regional assistant and she was able to submit claims on [Greenway’s] behalf. When submitting requests, an authorised submitter had to confirm whether the expenses belonged to him or her or someone else.”

Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said the commissioner ordered Greenway’s reinstatement “despite finding that the [she] lied under oath at arbitration and showed no remorse, the employer’s evidence regarding the breach of the trust relationship, and his acknowledgment that her seniority could not serve as a mitigating factor”.

The judgment added: “By ordering reinstatement (albeit without back pay), in all the facts and circumstances of the evidence serving before him, the commissioner made a decision that a reasonable decisionmaker could not make. In the premises, his award stands to be reviewed.

“The dismissal of Narriman Greenway was procedurally and substantively fair.”

