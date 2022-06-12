17-year-old who raped and murdered elderly woman gets 18-year sentence

A 17-year-old convicted of the rape, murder and aggravated robbery of an 81-year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment by the Northern Cape high court.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana said the court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be added to the national sex offenders register.

“In July 2021, the accused accosted an 81-year-old at her home in Cassel village where he raped, murdered and robbed her of her belongings,” said Tawana.

“The accused was arrested, the investigating officer, Lt-Col Doggy Magugu, successfully opposed bail, and he was kept in police custody until the finalisation of trial.”

The acting deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, Brig Nicky Mills, commended Magugu.

TimesLIVE