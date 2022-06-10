WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa briefs media on issues surrounding his office

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday briefing the media regarding allegations of corruption levelled against him by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser.

Ramaphosa will also discuss other issues concerning his office.

On Thursday Ramaphosa’s presidency budget vote speech was delayed when members of the EFF disrupted proceedings in parliament, saying they did not want to be addressed by him.

The president was due to give replies to the budget vote speech on Friday, but proceedings were suspended by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after more disruptions by the EFF.

TimesLIVE