Ramaphosa shies away from 'farmgate scandal', citing legal advice

“I have listened to the views of a number of members of this house who have raised thoughts, suggestions and proposals on this matter. Some of the views have been to counsel me and yet others have been laced with insults.

“I will not respond to insults. I should, however, say the counsel and suggestions that have been made raise points I should consider.”

Ramaphosa said he had received advice that he should not respond to speculation, conjecture, allegations or so-called revelations.

“I will give these matters consideration against the backdrop of the advice I have that this matter should be ventilated in the proper and appropriate forums.