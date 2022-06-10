Planned water shutdown extended by two days
The shutdown, meant to last 48 hours, affects at least 30 suburbs in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Following the discovery at Impofu, the water shutdown would continue for another 48 hours, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said on Friday evening.
He said a barge was installed after the dam levels were at 16%, and with the dam now at 10.6%, it could be damaged by drawing up sediment.
"This immediately leaves NMBM with a water deficit of about 28 Megaliters per day.
"Even with the restarting of the Churchill Water Treatment works, the demand of water remains very high and therefore the recovery will be extended," Mniki said.
He said in the interim water would be drawn from the Kouga – Loerie system to make up the deficit, but, this could only be done on a short term basis.
"In order to make the water in the Churchill Dam go the furthest, all water users must reduce water consumption urgently.
"Currently the demand outweighs the supply and the systems are taking long to recover.
"It is therefore critical that water is only used for essential purposes, like cooking, drinking and washing," Mniki said.
Affected areas include:
- Parts of Walmer
- Walmer Township
- Walmer Downs
- Walmer Heights
- Mangold Park
- Glen Hurd
- Glendinningvale
- Pari Park
- Glendore Road
- Perridgevale
- Adcockvale
- Newton Park
- Parsons Hill
- Greenacres
- Greenacres Hospital
- St Georges Hospital
- Parts of Cotswold
- Richmond Hill
- Parts of Schauderville
- Linkside
- Mill Park
- Parts of Central
- Mount Croix
- Deal Party
- North End
- Sydenham
- Central
- Coastal towns of Kouga
- Blue horizon bay
- Neave industrial area
Water trucks will be deployed to the affected areas.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.