Planned water shutdown extended by two days

A planned shutdown of the Churchill pipeline has been extended a maintenance team discovered water could no longer be extracted from Impofu dam due to low water levels.

The shutdown, meant to last 48 hours, affects at least 30 suburbs in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Following the discovery at Impofu, the water shutdown would continue for another 48 hours, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said on Friday evening.

He said a barge was installed after the dam levels were at 16%, and with the dam now at 10.6%, it could be damaged by drawing up sediment.

"This immediately leaves NMBM with a water deficit of about 28 Megaliters per day.

"Even with the restarting of the Churchill Water Treatment works, the demand of water remains very high and therefore the recovery will be extended," Mniki said.

He said in the interim water would be drawn from the Kouga – Loerie system to make up the deficit, but, this could only be done on a short term basis.

"In order to make the water in the Churchill Dam go the furthest, all water users must reduce water consumption urgently.

"Currently the demand outweighs the supply and the systems are taking long to recover.

"It is therefore critical that water is only used for essential purposes, like cooking, drinking and washing," Mniki said.

Affected areas include:

Parts of Walmer

Walmer Township

Walmer Downs

Walmer Heights

Mangold Park

Glen Hurd

Glendinningvale

Pari Park

Glendore Road

Perridgevale

Adcockvale

Newton Park

Parsons Hill

Greenacres

Greenacres Hospital

St Georges Hospital

Parts of Cotswold

Richmond Hill

Parts of Schauderville

Linkside

Mill Park

Parts of Central

Mount Croix

Deal Party

North End

Sydenham

Central

Coastal towns of Kouga

Blue horizon bay

Neave industrial area

Water trucks will be deployed to the affected areas.