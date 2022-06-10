New Gautrain centre to help reduce driving licence backlog

In a bid to reduce driver's licence card renewal backlogs, the Gauteng department of roads and transport has opened a first-of-its-kind smart Driving Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC) at the Midrand Gautrain station.

Through the use of smart technologies, the new DLTC promises to halve the time it takes for customers to complete the process of renewing their driver's licence cards while on the move, says MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.

The centre is part of four new stations set to be delivered by the department together with the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to add capacity to help address licence renewal backlogs .

“This state-of-the-art facility gives us an opportunity to efficiently deliver licences and other related service to the people. Working together with GMA and RTMC, in just more than two months, we have delivered this facility.

“This additional capacity will make it more convenient for customers to access services. Last year, we introduced two new smart DLTCs at Waterfall Estate, City of Johannesburg, and Eco Park in the City of Tshwane.”

The new centre will offer services such as applications for driver’s licences and renewals, issuing of temporary driver’s licences, as well as payment of traffic fines.

The centre will only offer cashless services and will operate from 8am-5pm from Monday to Friday and from 9am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Gauteng residents needing to renew their driver’s licence cards can download the Request a Slot app. Available only on Android devices, the app allocates a booking slot within 30 days.

Online bookings are available at https://online.natis.gov.za

