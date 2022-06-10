Nelson Mandela Bay children’s haven overwhelmed by donations after plea for help
Desperate for assistance as food supplies dwindled, the MTR Smit Children’s Haven reached out to the Friendly City and received nothing short of a miracle on Tuesday as donations streamed in, stocking cupboards with enough food to last until the end of the June...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.