×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

MMA opponents pull together to champion a worthy cause

Cage rivals team up to make a difference with community upliftment projects

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 10 June 2022

 

Their hometown hero might have come up short in his MMA title defence last weekend, but it seems like the communities of Kwazakhele and Zwide might just have gained another champion to bring some light into these impoverished townships...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read