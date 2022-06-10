×

Lungisa told to keep nose out of Nelson Mandela Bay council matters

But former councillor says he does not need anyone’s permission to fight ‘massive looting’ in municipality

By Siyamtanda Capa - 10 June 2022

 

Butt out — that was the instruction ANC provincial bosses have given newly elected provincial executive committee member Andile Lungisa after he got himself involved in the affairs of the Nelson Mandela Bay council...

