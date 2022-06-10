Lungisa told to keep nose out of Nelson Mandela Bay council matters
But former councillor says he does not need anyone’s permission to fight ‘massive looting’ in municipality
Butt out — that was the instruction ANC provincial bosses have given newly elected provincial executive committee member Andile Lungisa after he got himself involved in the affairs of the Nelson Mandela Bay council...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.