×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Just under 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths recorded

By TimesLIVE - 10 June 2022
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday said 1,976 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA. Stock photo.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday said 1,976 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA. Stock photo.
Image: Picture: 123RF/lightwise

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday reported 1,976  new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic to 3,975,062.

The NICD said this increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

The national health department also reported another 24 deaths, eight of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 101,424.

The majority of the new cases are from Gauteng (32%)  followed by the Western Cape (23%), Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (11% each),  Free State (7%), Mpumalanga, (5%), Northern Cape and  North West (4% each),  and Limpopo (3%).

There were 85 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,285 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read