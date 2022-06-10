Doctors speak out on paediatrician’s suspension by Gauteng health department

Government’s attempt to muzzle doctors is aimed at preventing the truth about conditions at state hospitals reaching the public, says the SA Medical Association (Sama), speaking out against the precautionary suspension of Dr Tim de Maayer from the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

De Maayer was suspended after criticising the state of healthcare provided to children at the Johannesburg hospital.

“The decision to suspend Dr De Maayer is shockingly inappropriate and threatens to curb the legitimate raising of concerns regarding conditions at state-run facilities by doctors who have taken an oath to put their patients’ needs first,” said the association.

“Doctors are entitled to voice their concerns about conditions and are, in fact, duty bound to do so.

“The department’s kneejerk reaction to suspend Dr De Maayer is an attempt to suppress the truth about the appalling conditions not only at Rahima Moosa, but other public hospitals.”