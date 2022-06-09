Sassa introduces R240 child grant top-up for orphaned children

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has introduced a child support grant top-up of R240 for guardians who care for orphaned children. The agency said on Wednesday beneficiaries would receive the standard R480 and an additional R240.

The grant was aimed at helping extended family care for orphaned children and keeping them within their familiar familial environments.

Applicants are required to produce the death certificates of the parents. If they only have the certificate of one parent, they must produce one copy and an affidavit by the applicant attesting to the unknown status of the child's other parent.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu announced the extension in parliament during the department's 2022/2023 budget vote debate last month.

Zulu said applications would not be processed through the lengthy Children’s Court process to ensure affected children were able to quickly receive support.

“While we expect the extended child support grant to be implemented in June this year, we estimate it will be received by more than 190,000 relatives during the 2022/2023 financial year.”

Of the department's budget allocation of R257bn , R248bn was allocated to cover more than 18-million social grant beneficiaries.

“This social grant investment constitutes 99.6% of the department’s total budget allocation in the current financial year,” said Zulu.