Santaco KZN distances itself from rumoured fuel price national shutdown, demands meeting with premier

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal has distanced itself from a national shutdown rumoured to be planned for Friday.

However, the council has demanded a meeting with premier Sihle Zikalala to discuss the fuel price hikes.

The council on Thursday said it was informing all minibus taxi operators and drivers that it would not participate in the strike and appealed to those “who have opted to partake to refrain from disrupting our operation”.

“However, due to the hefty fuel prices putting strain on the taxi business, the leadership convened on Wednesday to discuss a way forward. The meeting resolved that the Santaco KwaZulu-Natal leadership demands to meet the provincial executive committee which is led by the KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala to address the issues faced by the taxi Industry as a result of fuel price hikes,” said Santaco's Mduduzi Makhunga.

The provincial transport department confirmed the meeting would take place on Friday.

“We welcome and commend the decision taken by Santaco not to participate in the shutdown. Such a shutdown would have had undesirable implications in the province that is recovering from Covid-19, July unrest and the recent floods. Any mass action that will disrupt the economy will further harm our recovery efforts,” said transport MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni.

“We have agreed to meet Santaco to discuss the impact of the petrol price hike and to look at possible interventions.

“All businesses will be open and public transport will be available. We will, however, monitor the situation closely.”

She said the province had placed the security cluster on high alert for any possible disruptions.

TimesLIVE