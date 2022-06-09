Rates increase among proposals to keep baboons out of Cape Town suburbs
People who live in areas affected by raiding baboons may be hit with a rates increase to help fund a more baboon-friendly wildlife management programme, the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.
The establishment of special rating areas in baboon-affected suburbs is one of several proposals due to be discussed with residents as part of a push for a new baboon management policy.
“The special rates can fund solutions to keep baboons out of the urban area,” the city said.
Other proposals up for discussion include fences, better waste management, road signage and new conditions for developments in areas close to baboons' natural habitat.
These proposals follow a meeting of government regulatory bodies involved in baboon management at Kirstenbosch this week.
The city council, CapeNature and SA National Parks (SANParks) have committed to address the baboon challenge through a joint task team that will also seek input from civil society.
Several Cape Town neighbourhoods are affected by repeated baboon raiding, which in some cases leads to loss or damage to property.
The city said its baboon management policy, involving aversion tactics such as paintball markers and “bear bangers”, had failed to deter baboons from entering urban areas. The programme, implemented in 2012, will end later this month.
The city spends millions of rand trying to keep baboons out of urban areas, a task thus far largely ignored by SANParks and CapeNature, according to city management.
“The baboons are not deterred from leaving Table Mountain National Park, which leads to troops splitting and moving from the park into urban areas with large properties and trees,” the city said.
An increase in baboon numbers and a corresponding reduced ratio of rangers to baboons added to the problem.
“Most of these challenges are beyond the city’s control and require the involvement of our partners in this space, namely SANParks, which is managing Table Mountain National Park and is responsible for wildlife within the park, the Western Cape department of environmental affairs and development planning, and CapeNature,” the city said.
Eddie Andrews, Cape Town deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, said he was “cautiously optimistic” the new task team could help address baboon problems.
