Rape suspect sought by police

Gqeberha police are trying to track down a man accused of raping a Kuyga woman in late May.

The suspect allegedly lured the 20-year-old woman from her home with the promise of finding her employment as a domestic worker.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman was at her house on the morning of May 31, when the man approached her.

“It is alleged that at about 9am the suspect, a Zimbabwean national, approached the unemployed woman at her house in Kuyga.

“He told her that he knew of a person who was looking for a domestic worker and said she needed to accompany him so that he could take her to the address in Cape Road,” Naidu said.

While they were walking along Mission Road, the man said they should take a shortcut through a bushy area next to the road.

“He then allegedly threatened the complainant with a screwdriver, took her cellphone, and raped her,” Naidu said.

She said the woman recognised the suspect as he was a regular face in her community, but his name was unknown at this stage.

“He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey trousers and black shoes.

“He is approximately 25 to 30 years of age, and about 1.7m tall.

“An identikit of the suspect, based on the complainant’s description, was released.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Thabang Shilajoe on 071-475-2310.

They can also contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE