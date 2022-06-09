Copper cables seized during Bloemendal raid

Suspected stolen copper cables with a replacement value of more than R600,000 were confiscated and a 43-year-old Bethelsdorp woman was arrested during a special police operation in the Bay’s northern areas on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Bethelsdorp police’s second-hand goods officer received information of an illegal scrapyard operating in Bloem Road, Bloemendal.

“Shortly after 10am on Thursday, a team comprising the Nelson Mandela Bay district’s police non-ferrous metal officers, and representatives from Transnet, Telkom, Eskom and the municipality swooped on the residential property,” Naidu said.

Copper cables weighing 2,591kg were found on and outside the premises.

Some of the cables were identified by Transnet as allegedly belonging to it, Naidu said.

She said the estimated value of the copper was R168,415, while the replacement value was more than R600,000.

The owner of the house was arrested for the possession of suspected stolen property.

The woman is expected to appear in court soon.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso commended the team for the excellent execution of the operation.

Kupiso said the combating of essential-infrastructure-related crimes needed to be continuous because it led to a multitude of economic and socioeconomic strains which threatened key industries.

“The second-hand goods environment is seen as a potential market for stolen goods, including the sale of non-ferrous metals.

“Operations such as this will be continuous and those responsible will be harshly dealt with,” Kupiso added.

