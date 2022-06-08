Paterson High teacher hangs up chalk after four decades

Bernadette Govender will be remembered as being strict but with a sense of humour

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

After 42½ years of service as a teacher at Paterson High School which included protest marches, battling socioeconomic ills in the area and educating the leaders of tomorrow, Bernadette Govender is retiring.



The 62-year-old, who heads up the commerce department at the school, will be hanging up her hat on June 24...