New Ford tech could help fence in speedsters
Ford is testing connected vehicle technology using geofencing — a virtual geographical boundary — that could one day do away with the need for speed limit signs.
Michael Huynh, manager of City Engagement Germany at Ford in Europe, said connected vehicle technology had proven potential to help make everyday driving easier and safer to everyone’s benefit...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.